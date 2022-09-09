FDNY 9/11 Memorial 2022

Four FDNY First Responders drove a piece of the World Trade Center from New York City to be memorialized on Sheppard AFB.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 10:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856701
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109205992
|Length:
|00:07:57
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Memorial Service Ceremony
