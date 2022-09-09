Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FDNY 9/11 Memorial 2022

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Four FDNY First Responders drove a piece of the World Trade Center from New York City to be memorialized on Sheppard AFB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856701
    VIRIN: 220909-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_109205992
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FDNY 9/11 Memorial 2022, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Memorial Service Ceremony

    TAGS

    Fire
    Memorial
    First Responders
    World Trade Center
    9/11
    Sheppard Air Force Base

