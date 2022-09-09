Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6 Questions - Resiliency and Seeking Help

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    We asked Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence Wing 6 questions in regards to mental resiliency and seeking help. Here are some of their responses.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 09:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 856687
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-WQ490-893
    Filename: DOD_109205929
    Length: 00:09:59
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 6 Questions - Resiliency and Seeking Help, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    suicide prevention
    help
    resiliency
    talk
    wingman
    listen

