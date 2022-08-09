B-Roll Media Day Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video of Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks rooms are shown to members of the local and national media during the XVIII Airborne Corps media day held on Sept. 8 2022, at Fort Bragg, N.C. The XVIII Airborne Corps hosted eight media outlets allowing them to tour the affected Smoke Bomb Hill barracks, as well as showing them more suitable barracks of where our Soldiers are being relocated. Fort Bragg is committed to increasing funding, hiring and training of maintenance personnel at Fort Bragg and across installations to address a trend in degraded preventive maintenance within barracks.



The relocation is a whole of Fort Bragg coordinated approach among units and organizations involved with the barracks issue. Approximately 320 Soldiers have moved from the affected barracks with more relocations in the coming weeks. There are approximately 458 certificates of non-availability signed for Soldiers who qualify to move off post and another 23 in the approval process. Fort Bragg is working with Soldiers to help in the relocation with everything from transportation to the movement of household goods.

(U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)