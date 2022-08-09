Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Media Day Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Video of Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks rooms are shown to members of the local and national media during the XVIII Airborne Corps media day held on Sept. 8 2022, at Fort Bragg, N.C. The XVIII Airborne Corps hosted eight media outlets allowing them to tour the affected Smoke Bomb Hill barracks, as well as showing them more suitable barracks of where our Soldiers are being relocated. Fort Bragg is committed to increasing funding, hiring and training of maintenance personnel at Fort Bragg and across installations to address a trend in degraded preventive maintenance within barracks.

    The relocation is a whole of Fort Bragg coordinated approach among units and organizations involved with the barracks issue. Approximately 320 Soldiers have moved from the affected barracks with more relocations in the coming weeks. There are approximately 458 certificates of non-availability signed for Soldiers who qualify to move off post and another 23 in the approval process. Fort Bragg is working with Soldiers to help in the relocation with everything from transportation to the movement of household goods.
    (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856686
    VIRIN: 220908-A-NJ170-301
    Filename: DOD_109205901
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, B-Roll Media Day Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    SMOKE BOMB HILL BARRACKS
    SMOKE BOMB HILL

