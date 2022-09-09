Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Austin, Czech Republic Defense Minister Brief Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Czech Republic Defense Minister Jana Cernochova brief the news media following a bilateral meeting in Prague.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 06:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 856677
    Filename: DOD_109205723
    Length: 00:23:53
    Location: PRAGUE, CZ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin, Czech Republic Defense Minister Brief Media, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT