Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Czech Republic Defense Minister Jana Cernochova brief the news media following a bilateral meeting in Prague.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 06:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|856677
|Filename:
|DOD_109205723
|Length:
|00:23:53
|Location:
|PRAGUE, CZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Austin, Czech Republic Defense Minister Brief Media, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT