Fleet Master Chief James "Smitty" Tocorzic shares a message on FY-23 Chief Petty Officer Results. (Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)
“Congratulations to all of those who found out that they were selected for Chief Petty Officer. A lot of busy weeks here ahead of you… To the First Classes that were not on the list this year, I will tell you: Do not give up. Continue to dig in, continue to lead your Sailors, continue to find ways to better yourself, and make yourself more competitive. I need your leadership on the deckplates just as I just as much as I need the Chiefs, so thank you all for your service.” -FLTCM Tocorzic
Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 03:01
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|856671
VIRIN:
|220908-N-YG104-628
Filename:
|DOD_109205600
Length:
|00:02:28
Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fridays with Fleet: CPO Results, by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
