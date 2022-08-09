Fridays with Fleet: CPO Results

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fleet Master Chief James "Smitty" Tocorzic shares a message on FY-23 Chief Petty Officer Results. (Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)



“Congratulations to all of those who found out that they were selected for Chief Petty Officer. A lot of busy weeks here ahead of you… To the First Classes that were not on the list this year, I will tell you: Do not give up. Continue to dig in, continue to lead your Sailors, continue to find ways to better yourself, and make yourself more competitive. I need your leadership on the deckplates just as I just as much as I need the Chiefs, so thank you all for your service.” -FLTCM Tocorzic