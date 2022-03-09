Tokyo Management Group exercise drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856666" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Tokyo Management Group partnered with the U.S. military in an exercise to deliever supplies for when disasters occur. This cooperation helps build the partnership with the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)