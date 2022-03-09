Tokyo Management Group exercise drill

The Tokyo Management Group partnered with the U.S. military in an exercise to deliever supplies for when disasters occur. This cooperation helps build the partnership with the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 00:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856666
|VIRIN:
|220903-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109205529
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
