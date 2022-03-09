Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tokyo Management Group exercise drill

    JAPAN

    09.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Tokyo Management Group partnered with the U.S. military in an exercise to deliever supplies for when disasters occur. This cooperation helps build the partnership with the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 00:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856666
    VIRIN: 220903-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_109205529
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Tokyo Management Group exercise drill, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    drills
    helicopter
    TMG
    Tokyo Management Group

