    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ashley McLaughlin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, outgoing commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), relinquishes command to Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, commander, MARFORPAC, during the MARFORPAC change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2022. Lt. Gen. Rudder had been in command of MARFORPAC and FMFPAC since July 2020. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 21:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856661
    VIRIN: 220907-M-NU111-1001
    Filename: DOD_109205418
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE BAY, HI, US 

