U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, outgoing commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), relinquishes command to Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, commander, MARFORPAC, during the MARFORPAC change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2022. Lt. Gen. Rudder had been in command of MARFORPAC and FMFPAC since July 2020. With two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ operating forces assigned, MARFORPAC operates in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, the largest Geographical Combatant Command in the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)