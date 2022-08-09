Hawgsmoke 2022 B-Roll

United States Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots from around the globe compete in Hawgsmoke 2022, Sept 8, 2022, at Saylor Creek Range near Bruneau, Idaho. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ryan White)
