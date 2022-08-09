Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawgsmoke 2022 B-Roll

    ID, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    United States Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots from around the globe compete in Hawgsmoke 2022, Sept 8, 2022, at Saylor Creek Range near Bruneau, Idaho. Hawgsmoke is a biennial USAF bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery competition for A-10 Thunderbolt II units which provides unique training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ryan White)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 20:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856658
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-FS166-1001
    Filename: DOD_109205398
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: ID, US

    TAGS

    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    190th Fighter Squadron
    Saylor Creek Range
    Hawgsmoke 2022
    A-10 competition

