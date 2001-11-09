Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground remembers 9/11/2001

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) commemorated the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in a Patriot Day ceremony earlier today.

    Dozens of members of the workforce participated in commemorative events, a formal ceremony followed by a five kilometer remembrance walk-run in the quiet early morning hours.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 20:05
    #911 #YPG #Patriot Day

