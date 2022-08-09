Arrival of The Navy Blue Angels

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — The Navy Blue Angels arrived here today in preparation for the Smoky Mountain Airshow being held Sept. 10 and 11.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 18:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856649
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-RY227-459
|Filename:
|DOD_109205251
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
