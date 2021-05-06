Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri aircrew train to survive

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing conduct survival, evasion, resistance and escape survival training at St. Joseph, Mo., June 5, 2021. SERE training is required for all aircrew to equip them with survival techniques necessary in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856617
    VIRIN: 210605-F-YI114-792
    Filename: DOD_109204878
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US

    This work, Missouri aircrew train to survive, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navigation
    SERE
    woods
    survival
    ANG
    outdoor

