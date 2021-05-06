Missouri aircrew train to survive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing conduct survival, evasion, resistance and escape survival training at St. Joseph, Mo., June 5, 2021. SERE training is required for all aircrew to equip them with survival techniques necessary in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)