U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing conduct survival, evasion, resistance and escape survival training at St. Joseph, Mo., June 5, 2021. SERE training is required for all aircrew to equip them with survival techniques necessary in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856617
|VIRIN:
|210605-F-YI114-792
|Filename:
|DOD_109204878
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Missouri aircrew train to survive, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
