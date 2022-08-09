Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: Battle of Chapultepec and Battle of Inchon

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines remember and reflect on two iconic battles that took place in the month of September, the Battle of Chapultepec and the Battle of Inchon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856611
    VIRIN: 220908-M-JE726-469
    Filename: DOD_109204771
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Battle of Chapultepec and Battle of Inchon, by LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BATTLE OF INCHON
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    USMCHISTORY
    BATTLE OF CHUPULTEPEC

