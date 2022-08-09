Marine Minute: Battle of Chapultepec and Battle of Inchon (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines remember and reflect on two iconic battles that took place in the month of September, the Battle of Chapultepec and the Battle of Inchon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)