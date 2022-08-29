The Big Picture: The United Nations Offensive Continues

111.TV.176 - “The United Nations Offensive Continues” is an early episode from the long-running Army production, The Big Picture. The film focuses on the 8th Army’s offensive in February-March 1951 that eventually led to the 25th Infantry Division’s crossing of the Han River. The episode concludes with U.N. forces returning to the 38th Parallel.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 14:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856609
|VIRIN:
|220829-O-QT950-936
|Filename:
|DOD_109204765
|Length:
|00:29:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
