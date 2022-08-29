The Big Picture: The United Nations Offensive Continues

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



111.TV.176 - “The United Nations Offensive Continues” is an early episode from the long-running Army production, The Big Picture. The film focuses on the 8th Army’s offensive in February-March 1951 that eventually led to the 25th Infantry Division’s crossing of the Han River. The episode concludes with U.N. forces returning to the 38th Parallel.