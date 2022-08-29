Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: The United Nations Offensive Continues

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    111.TV.176 - “The United Nations Offensive Continues” is an early episode from the long-running Army production, The Big Picture. The film focuses on the 8th Army’s offensive in February-March 1951 that eventually led to the 25th Infantry Division’s crossing of the Han River. The episode concludes with U.N. forces returning to the 38th Parallel.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:06
    Length: 00:29:35
    US Army
    Army Signal Corps
    38th Parallel
    The Big Picture
    Carl Zimmerman

