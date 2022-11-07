The Big Picture: United Nations Forces Push the Chinese Back

111.TV.175 - “United Nations Forces Push the Chinese Back” is an early episode from the long-running Army production, The Big Picture. The film highlights the United Nation push north toward the 38th Parallel in the early months of 1951. The black and white footage shows the recapture of Suwon, the cold arrival at the Han River, and the advance on Hill 584.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 14:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856607
|VIRIN:
|220711-O-QT950-795
|Filename:
|DOD_109204758
|Length:
|00:29:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
