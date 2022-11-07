Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Big Picture: United Nations Forces Push the Chinese Back

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    111.TV.175 - “United Nations Forces Push the Chinese Back” is an early episode from the long-running Army production, The Big Picture. The film highlights the United Nation push north toward the 38th Parallel in the early months of 1951. The black and white footage shows the recapture of Suwon, the cold arrival at the Han River, and the advance on Hill 584.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856607
    VIRIN: 220711-O-QT950-795
    Filename: DOD_109204758
    Length: 00:29:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Signal Corps
    The Big Picture
    United Nations Forces Push the Chinese Back

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT