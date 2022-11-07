The Big Picture: United Nations Forces Push the Chinese Back

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



111.TV.175 - “United Nations Forces Push the Chinese Back” is an early episode from the long-running Army production, The Big Picture. The film highlights the United Nation push north toward the 38th Parallel in the early months of 1951. The black and white footage shows the recapture of Suwon, the cold arrival at the Han River, and the advance on Hill 584.