    The Big Picture: United Nations Forces Escape the Chinese Trap

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    111.TV.173 - As the fifth installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “United Nations Forces Escape the Chinese Trap” follows the United Nation retrograde from the Chinese border at the Yalu River to the massive evacuation of Soldiers, Marines, and civilians at Hungnam.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 13:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856605
    VIRIN: 220513-O-QT950-628
    Filename: DOD_109204743
    Length: 00:29:33
    Location: US

    TAGS

    7th Division
    Army Signal Corps
    The Big Picture
    United Nations Forces Escape the Chinese Trap

