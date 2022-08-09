CENTCOM Innovation Oasis / Submit your idea today

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



There is only one more week to submit your good idea.



The Innovation Oasis is a “Shark Tank”-like innovation competition that will highlight select servicemembers and civilian ideas, inventions, and processes to be presented for possible implementation. We'll select the best five of the ideas submitted to CENTCOMInnovationOasis@mail.mil for presentation to our panel of technical and military experts on Wednesday, October 14th.