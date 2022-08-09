Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM Innovation Oasis / Submit your idea today

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    There is only one more week to submit your good idea.

    The Innovation Oasis is a “Shark Tank”-like innovation competition that will highlight select servicemembers and civilian ideas, inventions, and processes to be presented for possible implementation. We'll select the best five of the ideas submitted to CENTCOMInnovationOasis@mail.mil for presentation to our panel of technical and military experts on Wednesday, October 14th.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 13:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856603
    VIRIN: 220908-D-D0477-001
    Filename: DOD_109204685
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Tampa
    Innovation
    CentcomInnovationOasis

