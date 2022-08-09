CENTCOM Innovation Oasis / Submit your idea today

There is only one more week to submit your good idea.
The Innovation Oasis is a “Shark Tank”-like innovation competition that will highlight select servicemembers and civilian ideas, inventions, and processes to be presented for possible implementation. We'll select the best five of the ideas submitted to CENTCOMInnovationOasis@mail.mil for presentation to our panel of technical and military experts on Wednesday, October 14th.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 13:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856603
|VIRIN:
|220908-D-D0477-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109204685
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
