video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856597" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

111.TV.172 - As the fourth installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “Chinese Reds Enter the Korean War” outlines the UN struggle against a new enemy and the brutal cold. After looking at the situation in Korea from 20 OCT through 20 NOV 1950, the episode describes the evacuation process for the wounded from the front to hospitals. The film also showcases the production of new weaponry at Aberdeen Proving Ground, the Navy’s fight against winter storms in the Sea of Japan, the Air Force’s pack plane, and the latest in winter uniforms.