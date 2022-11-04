111.TV.172 - As the fourth installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “Chinese Reds Enter the Korean War” outlines the UN struggle against a new enemy and the brutal cold. After looking at the situation in Korea from 20 OCT through 20 NOV 1950, the episode describes the evacuation process for the wounded from the front to hospitals. The film also showcases the production of new weaponry at Aberdeen Proving Ground, the Navy’s fight against winter storms in the Sea of Japan, the Air Force’s pack plane, and the latest in winter uniforms.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 13:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856597
|VIRIN:
|220411-O-QT950-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109204666
|Length:
|00:29:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT