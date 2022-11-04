Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: Chinese Reds Enter the Korean War

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Video by Kyle Davis 

    Army University Press

    111.TV.172 - As the fourth installment of the long-running Army production The Big Picture, “Chinese Reds Enter the Korean War” outlines the UN struggle against a new enemy and the brutal cold. After looking at the situation in Korea from 20 OCT through 20 NOV 1950, the episode describes the evacuation process for the wounded from the front to hospitals. The film also showcases the production of new weaponry at Aberdeen Proving Ground, the Navy’s fight against winter storms in the Sea of Japan, the Air Force’s pack plane, and the latest in winter uniforms.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856597
    VIRIN: 220411-O-QT950-1001
    Filename: DOD_109204666
    Length: 00:29:15
    Location: US

    US Army
    Army Signal Corps
    38th Parallel
    The Big Picture
    Carl Zimmerman
    Chinese Reds Enter the Korean War

