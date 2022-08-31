Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Monthly Message - September 2022

    08.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    In this September 2022 edition of the TAG Monthly Message, Deputy Adjutant General for Army, Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub delivers the message in place of The Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp.
    Strub talks about September being Suicide Prevention month, the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline phone number (9-8-8), and some tips on how to talk to your Battle Buddies/Wingmen about suicide, and some military resources that are focused on assisting with suicide prevention.
    To hear more about Brig. Gen. Strub’s personal story on suicide, please visit
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/856222/operation-resilience-brig-gen-strub

