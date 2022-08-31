TAG Monthly Message - September 2022

In this September 2022 edition of the TAG Monthly Message, Deputy Adjutant General for Army, Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub delivers the message in place of The Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp.
Strub talks about September being Suicide Prevention month, the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline phone number (9-8-8), and some tips on how to talk to your Battle Buddies/Wingmen about suicide, and some military resources that are focused on assisting with suicide prevention.
To hear more about Brig. Gen. Strub’s personal story on suicide, please visit
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/856222/operation-resilience-brig-gen-strub
