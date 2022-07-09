AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Mobility Command and 12th Air Force conduct air operations during a Partner Interoperability Training exercise with Panama and Ecuador over the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 7, 2022. The exercise aimed to grow capacity, enhance the ability to respond to illegal fishing practices and maintain shared interest in regional security. The 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, provided air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)