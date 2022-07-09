Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC provides air refueling for 12th AF interoperability exercise

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Air Mobility Command and 12th Air Force conduct air operations during a Partner Interoperability Training exercise with Panama and Ecuador over the Caribbean Sea, Sept. 7, 2022. The exercise aimed to grow capacity, enhance the ability to respond to illegal fishing practices and maintain shared interest in regional security. The 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, provided air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856595
    VIRIN: 220907-F-TE518-1015
    Filename: DOD_109204644
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    KC-135
    Airman Magazine
    SOUTHCOM
    AMC
    B-1
    12th AF

