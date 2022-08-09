Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. Mark A. Milley post Ukraine Contact Group press conference from Ramstein, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 13:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|856589
|Filename:
|DOD_109204599
|Length:
|00:30:37
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. Mark A. Milley, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT