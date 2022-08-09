Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. Mark A. Milley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.08.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. Mark A. Milley post Ukraine Contact Group press conference from Ramstein, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 13:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 856589
    Filename: DOD_109204599
    Length: 00:30:37
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. Mark A. Milley, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    Lloyd J. Austin
    Mark A. Milley
    UCDG
    Ukraine Contact Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT