video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856586" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MOBEX: Mass Activation Exercise 2022-2 (MAX 22-2) kicks off today.

The ability to rapidly mobilize #NavyReserve Sailors is a key component of warfighting readiness.



Our old mobilization model — processing all Reserve Sailors through one Navy Mobilization Processing Site (NMPS) — is not optimized to activate a large number of Navy Reserve Sailors in a short time.



Adaptive mobilization (AM) is the solution, and the way forward, to ensure the entire Navy Reserve Force stays Ready On Day One.



All questions regarding AM and MAX 22-2 should be addressed through the chain of command from SELRES members to their unit leadership, to NRAs, to their REDCOM adaptive mobilization readiness team (AMRT).



(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)