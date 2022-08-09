MOBEX: Mass Activation Exercise 2022-2 (MAX 22-2) kicks off today.
The ability to rapidly mobilize #NavyReserve Sailors is a key component of warfighting readiness.
Our old mobilization model — processing all Reserve Sailors through one Navy Mobilization Processing Site (NMPS) — is not optimized to activate a large number of Navy Reserve Sailors in a short time.
Adaptive mobilization (AM) is the solution, and the way forward, to ensure the entire Navy Reserve Force stays Ready On Day One.
All questions regarding AM and MAX 22-2 should be addressed through the chain of command from SELRES members to their unit leadership, to NRAs, to their REDCOM adaptive mobilization readiness team (AMRT).
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)
This work, MOBEX - Mass Activation Exercise 2022, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS
