Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MOBEX - Mass Activation Exercise 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    MOBEX: Mass Activation Exercise 2022-2 (MAX 22-2) kicks off today.
    The ability to rapidly mobilize #NavyReserve Sailors is a key component of warfighting readiness.

    Our old mobilization model — processing all Reserve Sailors through one Navy Mobilization Processing Site (NMPS) — is not optimized to activate a large number of Navy Reserve Sailors in a short time.

    Adaptive mobilization (AM) is the solution, and the way forward, to ensure the entire Navy Reserve Force stays Ready On Day One.

    All questions regarding AM and MAX 22-2 should be addressed through the chain of command from SELRES members to their unit leadership, to NRAs, to their REDCOM adaptive mobilization readiness team (AMRT).

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856586
    VIRIN: 220908-N-CW570-001
    Filename: DOD_109204558
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOBEX - Mass Activation Exercise 2022, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT