    An Outdoor Escape: Branch Pond on Edwards AFB gets stocked with hundreds of fish for fall fishing season

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Branch Pond on Edwards Air Force Base gets stocked with hundreds of fish for the fall fishing season. If you have a fishing license and you have base access, you can come out and enjoy this unique Edwards gem.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 11:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856578
    VIRIN: 220907-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109204341
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    fishing
    wildlife
    outdoors
    air force
    nature
    branch pond

