Branch Pond on Edwards Air Force Base gets stocked with hundreds of fish for the fall fishing season. If you have a fishing license and you have base access, you can come out and enjoy this unique Edwards gem.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 11:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856578
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-SU785-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109204341
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, An Outdoor Escape: Branch Pond on Edwards AFB gets stocked with hundreds of fish for fall fishing season, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT