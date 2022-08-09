Take a look around the brand new Sheppard Air Force Base medical clinic before it opens its doors!
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 11:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856570
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-VX070-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109204187
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Sheppard Air Force Base Clinic Preview, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT