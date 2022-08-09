Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Sheppard Air Force Base Clinic Preview

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel O'Brien 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Take a look around the brand new Sheppard Air Force Base medical clinic before it opens its doors!

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 11:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856570
    VIRIN: 220908-F-VX070-001
    Filename: DOD_109204187
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Sheppard Air Force Base Clinic Preview, by SSgt Samuel O'Brien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Clinic
    Readiness
    Training
    Sheppard

