    Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise (TOEE) 2022

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Gerber, Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin and Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors, supported by technologists with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL), concluded Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise (TOEE) 2022 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, September 1, 2022. The event leveraged experimental technologies in realistic, operational conditions, while applying Force Design 2030 and emerging naval concepts, such as Stand-In Forces (SIF).

    Music by MarkJuly from Pixabay

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    ONR
    Sailors
    II MEF
    Marines
    TOEE 22

