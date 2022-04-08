U.S. Marines and Sailors, supported by technologists with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL), concluded Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise (TOEE) 2022 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, September 1, 2022. The event leveraged experimental technologies in realistic, operational conditions, while applying Force Design 2030 and emerging naval concepts, such as Stand-In Forces (SIF).
Music by MarkJuly from Pixabay
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 11:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856565
|VIRIN:
|220804-M-PR426-895
|Filename:
|DOD_109204137
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT