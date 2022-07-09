Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) arrives to Maryland Fleet Week 2022

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval District Washington

    Amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) arrives to Baltimore, Md. for Maryland Fleet Week 2022 (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Jorge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856561
    VIRIN: 220907-N-SZ865-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109204003
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) arrives to Maryland Fleet Week 2022, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    lsd 50
    uss Carter hall
    Maryland Fleet Week
    fleet week Baltimore
    fleet week maryland

