Amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) arrives to Baltimore, Md. for Maryland Fleet Week 2022 (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Jorge)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856561
|VIRIN:
|220907-N-SZ865-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109204003
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) arrives to Maryland Fleet Week 2022, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
