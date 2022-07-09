Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Fleet Week - USS Carter Hall Virtual Tour

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Ruple 

    Naval District Washington

    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Seth Stevens of the Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) gives a virtual tour of the ship during Maryland Fleet Week 2022. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856560
    VIRIN: 220908-N-SC038-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109203983
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Fleet Week - USS Carter Hall Virtual Tour, by PO2 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baltimore
    uss Eisenhower
    mdfleetweek
    Maryland Fleet Week
    MDFleetWeek22

