Meet the Fourth Air Force Command Chief

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Shevonne Cleveland and Maj. Perry Covington

    4th Air Force

    Fourth Air Force's newest Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Israel Nunez shares his vision, goals and priorities as Command Chief of the largest NAF in the Air Force Reserve Command.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 08:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 856557
    VIRIN: 220901-F-HV400-977
    Filename: DOD_109203828
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: CA, US

    #ReserveReady #ReserveResiient #AirForce #AirForceReserve

