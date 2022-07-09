On September 7th, CMSgt. Colon relinquished responsibility of CJTF-HOA to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Frank Kammer during a Change of Responsibility ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 07:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856553
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-TK030-707
|Filename:
|DOD_109203786
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CJTF-HOA Command Senior Enlisted Change of Responsibility., by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT