    CJTF-HOA Command Senior Enlisted Change of Responsibility.

    DJIBOUTI

    09.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    On September 7th, CMSgt. Colon relinquished responsibility of CJTF-HOA to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Frank Kammer during a Change of Responsibility ceremony.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 07:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856553
    VIRIN: 220907-F-TK030-707
    Filename: DOD_109203786
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: DJ

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA Command Senior Enlisted Change of Responsibility., by SSgt Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    COR

