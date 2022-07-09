Airmen begin set up for upcoming air show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856551" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tennessee.— Airmen of the 134th Air Refueling Wing begin to set up for the upcoming Smoky Mountain Air Show. The air show is an opportunity for military members to interact with the local community and showcase their skills.