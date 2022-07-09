MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tennessee.— Airmen of the 134th Air Refueling Wing begin to set up for the upcoming Smoky Mountain Air Show. The air show is an opportunity for military members to interact with the local community and showcase their skills.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 07:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856551
|VIRIN:
|220907-Z-RY227-244
|Filename:
|DOD_109203783
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Airmen begin set up for upcoming air show, by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
