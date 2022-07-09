Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen begin set up for upcoming air show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tennessee.— Airmen of the 134th Air Refueling Wing begin to set up for the upcoming Smoky Mountain Air Show. The air show is an opportunity for military members to interact with the local community and showcase their skills.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 07:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856551
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-RY227-244
    Filename: DOD_109203783
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen begin set up for upcoming air show, by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG NGB Knoxville Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT