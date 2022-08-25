Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ECES conducts live fire training

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight conduct live fire training, Aug. 25, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 06:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856546
    VIRIN: 220825-F-FT779-2001
    Filename: DOD_109203679
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    This work, 378th ECES conducts live fire training, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire
    firefighter
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

