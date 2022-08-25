U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight conduct live fire training, Aug. 25, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 06:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856546
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-FT779-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109203679
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th ECES conducts live fire training, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
