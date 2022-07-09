Gobi Wolf 2022 Tabletop Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 continued with a tabletop exercise held on Sept. 7. The exercises focused on disaster response at the local and national levels to a simulated 7.6 magnitude earthquake in the Bayankhongor Province. Gobi Wolf is a six-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from Mongolian Armed Forces.