Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 continued with a tabletop exercise held on Sept. 7. The exercises focused on disaster response at the local and national levels to a simulated 7.6 magnitude earthquake in the Bayankhongor Province. Gobi Wolf is a six-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from Mongolian Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 00:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856537
|VIRIN:
|220907-Z-XC677-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109203465
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gobi Wolf 2022 Tabletop Exercise, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
