Knoxville Medal of Honor Celebration B-roll Package

Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard transported Medal of Honor recipients on UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to local high schools, Sept. 7, 2022, to speak to students at local schools as part of the Character Development Program. The MOH recipients are in East Tennessee as part of the 2022 Knoxville Medal of Honor Celebration.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|US
