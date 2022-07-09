Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knoxville Medal of Honor Celebration B-roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Lillard 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard transported Medal of Honor recipients on UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to local high schools, Sept. 7, 2022, to speak to students at local schools as part of the Character Development Program. The MOH recipients are in East Tennessee as part of the 2022 Knoxville Medal of Honor Celebration.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856483
    VIRIN: 220907-F-AQ246-995
    Filename: DOD_109202966
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: US

    This work, Knoxville Medal of Honor Celebration B-roll Package, by SSgt Justin Lillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

