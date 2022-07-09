Knoxville Medal of Honor Celebration B-roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard transported Medal of Honor recipients on UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to local high schools, Sept. 7, 2022, to speak to students at local schools as part of the Character Development Program. The MOH recipients are in East Tennessee as part of the 2022 Knoxville Medal of Honor Celebration.