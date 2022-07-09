Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s remarks at the UN Security Council meeting on Maintenance of Peace and Security of Ukraine on September 7, 2022.

    09.07.2022

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 16:48
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:10:43
    TAGS

    U.S. Ambassador
    UN Security Council
    Maintenance of Peace
    Security of Ukraine
    UN Linda Thomas

