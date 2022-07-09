Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community members receive flight with the Navy's Blue Angels

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tennessee.— Two local members of the community received influencer flights with the Navy’s Blue Angels here today. John Hall, Cumberland County High School aviation teacher, was chosen due to his outreach and influencer on the youth of Cumberland County. The second member was Gunner, local radio personality for WIVK, was chosen based on his work with the military and supporting the troops.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856469
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-RY227-528
    Filename: DOD_109202769
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community members receive flight with the Navy's Blue Angels, by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard ANG Knoxville Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT