MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tennessee.— Two local members of the community received influencer flights with the Navy’s Blue Angels here today. John Hall, Cumberland County High School aviation teacher, was chosen due to his outreach and influencer on the youth of Cumberland County. The second member was Gunner, local radio personality for WIVK, was chosen based on his work with the military and supporting the troops.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856469
|VIRIN:
|220907-Z-RY227-528
|Filename:
|DOD_109202769
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Community members receive flight with the Navy's Blue Angels, by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT