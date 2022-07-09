Community members receive flight with the Navy's Blue Angels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tennessee.— Two local members of the community received influencer flights with the Navy’s Blue Angels here today. John Hall, Cumberland County High School aviation teacher, was chosen due to his outreach and influencer on the youth of Cumberland County. The second member was Gunner, local radio personality for WIVK, was chosen based on his work with the military and supporting the troops.