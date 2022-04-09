Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swedish Marine Hovercraft 2000 Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BERGA, SWEDEN

    09.04.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Swedish Marines with 4th Boat Training Company, 2d Swedish Marine Battalion, demonstrate the capabilities of the Hovercraft 2000 to U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force, during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 2022, at Berga Naval Base, Sweden, September 6, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856458
    VIRIN: 220906-M-GP369-1003
    Filename: DOD_109202562
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: BERGA, SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swedish Marine Hovercraft 2000 Demonstration, by LCpl Adam Scalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sweden
    Marines
    Berga
    #ArchipelagoEndeavor
    Hovercraft 2000

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT