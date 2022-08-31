Airmen from the 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department discuss what it takes to be a Fire Protection Specialist in the Air Force at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 31, 2022. The Fire Department ensures the safety of people, property, and the environment through the use of specialized equipment to control a fire outbreak. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856443
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-XR671-973
|Filename:
|DOD_109202436
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 92nd CES Fire Department Highlight, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
