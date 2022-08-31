92nd CES Fire Department Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department discuss what it takes to be a Fire Protection Specialist in the Air Force at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 31, 2022. The Fire Department ensures the safety of people, property, and the environment through the use of specialized equipment to control a fire outbreak. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)