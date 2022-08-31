Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd CES Fire Department Highlight

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department discuss what it takes to be a Fire Protection Specialist in the Air Force at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 31, 2022. The Fire Department ensures the safety of people, property, and the environment through the use of specialized equipment to control a fire outbreak. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856443
    VIRIN: 220831-F-XR671-973
    Filename: DOD_109202436
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    This work, 92nd CES Fire Department Highlight, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    protection
    safety
    firefighter
    fire department
    training

