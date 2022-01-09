Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-17 FA Molly Pitcher Day 2022

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers and families of the 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment celebrate Molly Pitcher Day on Joint Base Lewis-McChord Sept. 7, 2022. Molly Pitcher represents the women who carried water to men on the battlefield during the American Revolutionary War.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 13:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856441
    VIRIN: 220907-A-TD292-1001
    Filename: DOD_109202424
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    This work, 2-17 FA Molly Pitcher Day 2022, by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    US Army
    2-2 SBCT

