This PSA highlights the 7 minute video on eAPP. The eAPP training video demonstrates the business value, functionality, and features of eApp; the new application form collection system for U.S. background investigations. It was produced under a U.S. Government contract by the software development team. It contains screenshots of the custom software which is property of the US Government.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 08:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|856420
|VIRIN:
|220901-D-D0467-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109202027
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
