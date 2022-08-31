Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 5

Dr. Achala Gunasekara-Rockwell interviews Hollie McKay, war correspondent, writer, war crimes investigator, and author of “Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield.” (Jocko Publishing/Di Angelo Publications 2021). McKay was an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for more than 14 years, where she focused on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 08:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|856413
|VIRIN:
|220831-O-SU002-890
|Filename:
|DOD_109201962
|Length:
|00:47:41
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
