    Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 5

    AL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Dr. Achala Gunasekara-Rockwell interviews Hollie McKay, war correspondent, writer, war crimes investigator, and author of “Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield.” (Jocko Publishing/Di Angelo Publications 2021). McKay was an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for more than 14 years, where she focused on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 08:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:47:41
    Location: AL, US

    This work, Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 5, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ukraine
    Afghanistan
    war correspondent
    combat journalist
    Indo pacific

    PODCASTS

    Indo-Pacific Visions Indo-Pacific Visions
    The Indo-Pacific Visions vodcast is an official product of the...

