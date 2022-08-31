Indo-Pacific Visions - Episode 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Achala Gunasekara-Rockwell interviews Hollie McKay, war correspondent, writer, war crimes investigator, and author of “Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield.” (Jocko Publishing/Di Angelo Publications 2021). McKay was an investigative and international affairs/war correspondent for Fox News Digital for more than 14 years, where she focused on war, terrorism, and crimes against humanity.