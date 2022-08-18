Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen from 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron load a refurbished fire truck onto a C-130 Hercules on the flightline at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 18, 2022. With the delivery of the three fire trucks, the personnel recovery center can extend its reach to help more people at Baledogle Military Airfield, Somalia. (Photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 04:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856405
    VIRIN: 220818-F-HT863-897
    Filename: DOD_109201828
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

