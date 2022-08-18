449th AEG provides fire trucks to HOA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron load a refurbished fire truck onto a C-130 Hercules on the flightline at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Aug. 18, 2022. With the delivery of the three fire trucks, the personnel recovery center can extend its reach to help more people at Baledogle Military Airfield, Somalia. (Photo by U.S. Air Force SSgt Branden Rae)