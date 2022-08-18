Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Holds Back 2 School Expo

    JAPAN

    08.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's Airman and Family Readiness Center hosted a Back 2 School Expo at the Enlisted Club on Thursday, August 18th. The event allowed parents and students coming back to school for the upcoming fall semester to meet and interact with various base education associations and services to learn more about them.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 03:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856403
    VIRIN: 220818-N-BD319-799
    Filename: DOD_109201792
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    School
    Family Readiness
    Education

