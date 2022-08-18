Yokota Holds Back 2 School Expo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856403" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yokota Air Base's Airman and Family Readiness Center hosted a Back 2 School Expo at the Enlisted Club on Thursday, August 18th. The event allowed parents and students coming back to school for the upcoming fall semester to meet and interact with various base education associations and services to learn more about them.