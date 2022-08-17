Capt. Leah Otto with the 7307th Medical Training Support Battalion out of San Antonio, Texas, describes her experience with working with medical units as an Observer Controller Trainer at Global Medic Fort McCoy 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 09:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856401
|VIRIN:
|220817-A-GS449-743
|Filename:
|DOD_109201691
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Observer Controllers validate training at Global Medic '22, by SGT Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
