    Observer Controllers validate training at Global Medic '22

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. Vontrae Hampton 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Capt. Leah Otto with the 7307th Medical Training Support Battalion out of San Antonio, Texas, describes her experience with working with medical units as an Observer Controller Trainer at Global Medic Fort McCoy 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 09:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856401
    VIRIN: 220817-A-GS449-743
    Filename: DOD_109201691
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Observer Controllers validate training at Global Medic '22, by SGT Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve
    Global Medic

