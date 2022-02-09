Suicide Prevention Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A brief video showing some of the potential warning signs that a shipmate may be at risk. Video contains resource information at the end that is specific to Yokosuka over black video that could easily be cut off and replaced with other command information.