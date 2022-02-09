Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    09.02.2022

    Video by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    A brief video showing some of the potential warning signs that a shipmate may be at risk. Video contains resource information at the end that is specific to Yokosuka over black video that could easily be cut off and replaced with other command information.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 20:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 856393
    VIRIN: 220902-D-ZZ786-653
    Filename: DOD_109201632
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Awareness, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    social media
    suicide
    suicide awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT