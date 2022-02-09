Suicide Prevention Awareness

A brief video showing some of the potential warning signs that a shipmate may be at risk. Video contains resource information at the end that is specific to Yokosuka over black video that could easily be cut off and replaced with other command information.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 20:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|856393
|VIRIN:
|220902-D-ZZ786-653
|Filename:
|DOD_109201632
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
