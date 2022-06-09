Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Pittsburgh CPO Selects

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220906-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH (September 6 2022) – Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, and command leadership congratulated NTAG Pittsburgh’s Sailors who were selected for advancement to Chief Petty Officer. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 19:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856388
    VIRIN: 220906-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_109201608
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Pittsburgh CPO Selects, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT