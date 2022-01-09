Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron submits administrative innovation for ACC SparkTank

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force Matthew Ramos of the 33rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron, 688th Cyberspace Wing details his innovation submission for Air Combat Command’s GAIN SparkTank Campaign. Ramos, who has served on the commander support staff for a decade, has identified current pitfalls and fix actions the site innovation would take to eliminate them to facilitate smooth duty transitions. In his proposal Ramos proposes an all-in-one solution to personnel actions performed across the various services currently in use to streamline actions into an easy to use consolidated space. The end product “WebPers” as he calls it—the future of administration.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 18:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856384
    VIRIN: 220901-F-DH023-060
    Filename: DOD_109201572
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    TAGS

    #AFINNOFET #SPARKTANK2023 #688thcyberspacewing

