33rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron submits administrative innovation for ACC SparkTank

U.S. Air Force Matthew Ramos of the 33rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron, 688th Cyberspace Wing details his innovation submission for Air Combat Command’s GAIN SparkTank Campaign. Ramos, who has served on the commander support staff for a decade, has identified current pitfalls and fix actions the site innovation would take to eliminate them to facilitate smooth duty transitions. In his proposal Ramos proposes an all-in-one solution to personnel actions performed across the various services currently in use to streamline actions into an easy to use consolidated space. The end product “WebPers” as he calls it—the future of administration.