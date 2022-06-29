F-15 Static Display Opening Ceremony

B-roll of the placement and opening ceremony for an F-15 static display June 28, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base Nevada. The 99th Maintenance Group and the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron worked together to install the display.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856374
|VIRIN:
|220629-F-CN281-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109201325
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
