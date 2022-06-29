Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15 Static Display Opening Ceremony

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    B-roll of the placement and opening ceremony for an F-15 static display June 28, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base Nevada. The 99th Maintenance Group and the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron worked together to install the display.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 17:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15 Static Display Opening Ceremony, by A1C Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    F-15
    Nellis Air Force Base
    99th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Static Display
    99th Maintenance Group

