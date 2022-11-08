Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alert Forces Return

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    In October 2022, alert forces will return to Offutt AFB. This video illustrates how you should conduct yourself when you see the alert forces responding.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 15:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 856373
    VIRIN: 220811-F-JH094-360
    Filename: DOD_109201324
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alert Forces Return, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    response
    Alert Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT