In October 2022, alert forces will return to Offutt AFB. This video illustrates how you should conduct yourself when you see the alert forces responding.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 15:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|856373
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-JH094-360
|Filename:
|DOD_109201324
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alert Forces Return, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
