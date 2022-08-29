Recruiting Station Albany Marines attend 2022 Great New York State Fair

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Corps District and Recruiting Station Albany attend the 2022 New York State Fair in Syracuse, New York, Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2022. The Great New York State Fair is an annual 13-day fair held every summer and allows RS Albany's Marines a prime opportunity to integrate in the community. (US Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Crosley)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856370
|VIRIN:
|220829-M-UY835-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109201321
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
