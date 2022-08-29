Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting Station Albany Marines attend 2022 Great New York State Fair

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Crosley 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Corps District and Recruiting Station Albany attend the 2022 New York State Fair in Syracuse, New York, Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2022. The Great New York State Fair is an annual 13-day fair held every summer and allows RS Albany's Marines a prime opportunity to integrate in the community. (US Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Crosley)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856370
    VIRIN: 220829-M-UY835-2001
    Filename: DOD_109201321
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 

