Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Three Clicks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Corey Nowell, 436th Aerial Port Squadron additional duty first sergeant, shares his story of past struggles and finding his purpose by helping others in honor of Suicide Awareness Month 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856368
    VIRIN: 220901-F-UO935-9001
    Filename: DOD_109201233
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three Clicks, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Sergeant
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    Suicide Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT