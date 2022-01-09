Tech Sgt. Corey Nowell, 436th Aerial Port Squadron additional duty first sergeant, shares his story of past struggles and finding his purpose by helping others in honor of Suicide Awareness Month 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 14:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856368
|VIRIN:
|220901-F-UO935-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109201233
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Three Clicks, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT